Hunger and Lockdown

01/05/2020

Dhaka

Bangladesh

Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Bhuiyan

Two women with a group of children is trying to stop the passing vehicles from both sides of the Tejgoan flyover to ask for help so that she can feed herself and her family members during Dhaka city lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. This photo is describing the actual scenario of poor and extreme poor people of the city who do not have any work right now. They remain in the street with a hope if they can stop a vehicle and get some money or food to feed themselves. Whatever the day or night, aged or young all are trying to collect some relief from the people who are passing by. While I was taking this photo some children surrounded me so that they can get some money. Hunger makes them fearless against COVID-19 pandemic to stay in the street and begging for food or money.