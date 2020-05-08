How hard could it be: caregivers & slum mothers in COVID-19

Sabina Akter, 36 years old woman is working as an Area Manager in Manoshi. She poses for a portrait during her daily shift in BRAC maternity clinic in Korail slum. She is responsible for informing Shasthya Kormi (SK) and Shasthya Shebika (SS) about Covid19, provide orientation & guideline, supply of PPE, gloves, masks, sanitizer, reporting HO about COVID suspected cases according to information collected by SS

When the whole world is suffering from death procession due to novel corona virus pandemic every day, still there is some new heartbeat coming up from several places all over the world through being expectant and nursing mother.

Korail slum of Dhaka city in Bangladesh is not out of that new heartbeat. Korail is one of the most densely populated slums of Dhaka city where a pandemic situation can be the worst forever for the expecting and nursing mother with less space, water, food and health facilities. But some Florences are there to serve them as a Frontline fighter from the world largest NGO BRAC through Health Nutrition & Population Program (HNPP) under the project, named Maternal Neonatal & Child health Project (Manoshi).

Naznin Parvin, 40 years old woman is working as a Referral Programme Organizer (PO) in Manoshi. She poses for a portrait during her daily shift in BRAC maternity clinic in Korail slum. She ensures all logistic support like sticker distribution, incentive distribution and awareness raising about COVID-19 within the community people.

While the whole country is facing health issues because of COVID-19 attacks like less doctor to visit, less medical support for health checkups, less OPD service in hospitals, some of the people in Korail are still there trying to give a good care to those mothers who are new or to be the newest one. Not only maternity support, these health workers are also awarding slum mothers, their family members and the whole community about corona virus pandemic and how to get rid of it. Every day they are putting themselves at risk to save others’ lives like the hero of the nation.

Midwife Shamima Nasrin from Maternal Neonatal & Child health Project (Manoshi) under BRAC HNPP programme attending expecting mothers at Dhaka’s COVID-19 pandemic poses for a portrait during her daily shift in BRAC maternity clinic in Korail slum. This 26 years old midwife is working on roster basis in a rough environment. She is providing delivery service, ANC/PNC service, pathological test, family planning method, telemedicine with doctor including patient awareness about covid19 attack. She is fighting the situation with her 2.5 years work experience.

Shahanaj Begum, 345 years old woman is working as a Shasthya Shebika (SS) in Manoshi. She poses for a portrait during her daily shift in BRAC maternity clinic in Korail slum. She works as a local volunteer health worker for Manoshi. She ensures awareness raising in the community about covid19 like hand wash, sneezing and coughing etiquette maintain, social distance, awareness sticker distribution, notifying government.& IEDCR hotline numbers, and reporting to Shasthya Kormi (SK) for potential cases informed by community people.

Anowara Begum, 39 years old woman is working as a Shasthya Kormi (SK) in Manoshi. She poses for a portrait during her daily shift in BRAC maternity clinic in Korail slum. She ensures awareness raising in the community about covid19 like hand wash, sneezing and coughing etiquette maintain, social distance, awareness sticker distribution, notifying government.& IEDCR hotline numbers, and reporting to Area Manager for potential cases informed by local Shasthya Shebika (SS).

Hasiba, an 18 years old expecting mother during COVID-19 pandemic poses for a portrait while Manoshi caregiver visit her for a routine checkup in Korail slum. She is a housewife and her husband Suman is currently jobless due to country’s lockdown.

Monira is an expecting mother during COVID-19 pandemic poses for a portrait while Manoshi caregiver visit her for a routine checkup in Korail slum. She is a housewife and her husband is Razib currently jobless due to country’s lockdown.

Nargis is an expecting mother during COVID-19 pandemic poses for a portrait while she came for Antenatal Care (ANC) in Manoshi clinic from the midwife in Korail slum. She is a housewife and her husband Rafiq is currently jobless due to country’s lockdown.

Shilpi is a nursing mother during COVID-19 pandemic poses for a portrait while Manoshi caregiver visit her for a routine checkup in Korail slum. She is a housewife and her husband Mamun is currently jobless due to country’s lockdown.