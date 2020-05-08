How hard could it be

When the whole world is suffering from death procession due to novel corona virus pandemic every day, still there is some new heartbeat coming up from several places all over the world through being expectant and nursing mother.
Korail slum of Dhaka city in Bangladesh is not out of that new heartbeat. Korail is one of the most densely populated slums of Dhaka city where a pandemic situation can be the worst forever for the expecting and nursing mother with less space, water, food and health facilities. But some Florences are there to serve them as a Frontline fighter from the world largest NGO BRAC through Health Nutrition & Population Program (HNPP) under the project, named Maternal Neonatal & Child health Project (Manoshi).
While the whole country is facing health issues because of COVID-19 attacks like less doctor to visit, less medical support for health checkups, less OPD service in hospitals, some of the people in Korail are still there trying to give a good care to those mothers who are new or to be the newest one. Not only maternity support, these health workers are also awarding slum mothers, their family members and the whole community about corona virus pandemic and how to get rid of it. Every day they are putting themselves at risk to save others’ lives like the hero of the nation.