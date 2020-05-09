0
COVID – Apogee of Artificial

Katerina Kouzmitcheva
© Katerina Kouzmitcheva
COVID – Apogee of Artificial
  Katerina Kouzmitcheva
  Wroclaw
Poland
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Coronavirus news on TV

Coronovirus crisis has become an apogee of the artificial behaviors in our societies. Human fear boosted and provoked by the political aims challenged our long acquired habits and rights. For the sake of “humanity” and “stability” a lot of us have been imprisoned in our tiny concrete square meters and, what is more terrible, in our ability to analyze and react.
The media adopted an attitude of mass panic, systematically directing the interest of the citizens in the numbers and statistics of the pandemic without mentioning other issues. 

What seemed to be at the beginning as a hard, tough but necessary emergency measure for a short period of time turned out to be a long play of money and control.
The break in usual activity was appreciated and romanticized by many of us, making us “free” for the online courses, time for ourselves and other “pluses” of being aside of the ruling authorities. 

Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Frozen food for 14-days quarantine time

I will not deny the fact that at the beginning I also tried to find the positive sides of the taken actions. New areas of focus, communication ways… But having found myself in a strict 14 days quarantine in Poland because of coming from another country (at the time when there were no more restrictions for free walking, just an obligation to have the mask on) made me think of many other issues. 

First, it involves the deprivation of liberty. Liberty is a good which belongs to everybody in the same way and has the same value for all. Thus the loss of liberty and freedom is, unlike fines, a punishment.
Right of privacy has also been questioned. Two times per day I was requested by the mobile quarantine application to take photos of myself. 

Our everyday chores and even objects have changed. New idols appeared. New habits, new minds, new artificial us. 

My series is a fragmental narration of the time in quarantine and ideas of the artificial world situation. 

Wroclaw, Poland – April 2020. Hygiene glove
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Walking on a balcony – prison inside
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Feeling like a prisoner
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Obligatory Coronavirus application
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Fridge stuck with food
Wroclaw, Poland – April 2020. Hiding from the virus
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Coronavirus – drinking time
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Mask on the eyes
Wroclaw, Poland – April 2020. Virus motives
Wroclaw, Poland – May 2020. Can’t go out
Katerina Kouzmitcheva
Katerina Kouzmitcheva is a Belarusian photographer, currently based in Wroclaw, Poland, working at the intersection of the genre, documentary and art photography. In her projects she explores the themes of identity, family relations, themes of particular places, human interaction and personal relations to them. Katerina had her bachelor in Business law. In 2019 she graduated from St. Petersburg’s Academy of Photojournalism “Fotografika”. She is currently studying for a Master’s degree in Media Art at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wroclaw, Poland. She is a member of the Belarusian Public Association of Photographers. Katerina participated in group exhibitions, had her solo exhibition. She was published in Bird in Flight, Monovisions, Dodho, Regnum UA, and other publications.
