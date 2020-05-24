COVID-19 & Isolation Crisis
The effect of COVID-19 has changed the life style of people all around the world already and Bangladesh is no exception. Since the spread of the virus worldwide many people across the country are dying from fever and respiratory difficulties. Due to shortage of test kits it is not possible to test everyone but with the time government is trying to increase the number of test. According to the official declaration 21267 people have been identified as COVID-19 positive and 313 people already died (including two medical doctors) and the number is increasing gradually every day.
The government has announced lockdown of the whole country and people are restricted to go out without an emergency to curb the novel virus. From rich to poor, people from all class is witnessing a massive change of social distancing which has traumatizing effect on different aspects of their life. people are indulged with technology with internet and television like never before and going through times of uncertainty. The massive isolation which is happening due to COVID-19 may change everything how we look at the world, and the world may be seen as how it is before and after COVID-19.
People in Bangladesh have taken the emergency red alert due to COVID-19 seriously and not going out unless an emergency but there is a major part of the capital city Dhaka are homeless who got no shelter to hide and also unware of how dangerous the situation is. Government has yet not taken any step to manage shelter for these homeless people though there are other initiatives like providing food and announcement to raise social awareness. The people living under the poverty line are only concerned about food and survival. This ongoing epidemic situation has major financial impact on people from all across of life specially who depend on their daily income. The garment sector is one of the major source of finance to the country are facing devastating crisis. This sector alone is set to lose roughly $6 billion in cancelled orders by foreign brands which has direct impact on more than 4 million workers in Bangladesh. The factories of the country are losing $100 million per day due to the rapid spread of the virus in Europe and the United States.
Mohammad Fahim Ahamed Riyad is a documentary photographer and photojournalist based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Graduated in Bachelor of Science in electrical & electronic engineering. He has studied one year professional photography program under a scholarship at Pathshala south asian media institute, Bangladesh. His work has been published in national and international newspapers, magazines including The Guardian, BBC, Daily Mail Uk, Le Monde etc. He has received several awards from national and international photography competitions including Emergency funding Grant by National Geographic Society, Felix schoeller Best work by an emerging photographer award 2015, Atkins Ciwem Environmental Photographer of the year 2014( Grand Prize), Sony world photography awards 2014, Honorable mentions in ND Photo awards 2015 & IPA awards 2015 etc.