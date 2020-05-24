COVID-19 & Isolation Crisis

COVID-19 & ISLOATION CRISIS

Dhaka, Bangladesh – May 2020, Used hand gloves are seen left in the streets of Dhaka during lockdown caused by Covid-19. Corona virus is a highly contagious disease and it may even spread from used hand gloves of a Covid-19 patient if gets in contact. Streets of the city Dhaka are seen almost empty as people are not getting out without an emergency.

The effect of COVID-19 has changed the life style of people all around the world already and Bangladesh is no exception. Since the spread of the virus worldwide many people across the country are dying from fever and respiratory difficulties. Due to shortage of test kits it is not possible to test everyone but with the time government is trying to increase the number of test. According to the official declaration 21267 people have been identified as COVID-19 positive and 313 people already died (including two medical doctors) and the number is increasing gradually every day.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, People of the city Dhaka used to remain busy from dawn to dusk in their regular days. But nowadays they are at home to stay safe from the shattering attack of Covid-19. In this photo two guards are seen on duty for the safety of their working place amid corona virus outbreak in Bangladesh.

The government has announced lockdown of the whole country and people are restricted to go out without an emergency to curb the novel virus. From rich to poor, people from all class is witnessing a massive change of social distancing which has traumatizing effect on different aspects of their life. people are indulged with technology with internet and television like never before and going through times of uncertainty. The massive isolation which is happening due to COVID-19 may change everything how we look at the world, and the world may be seen as how it is before and after COVID-19.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, All shops are closed and people are rarely seen in the street due to the Covid-19 red alert in the capital city Dhaka, Bangladesh.

People in Bangladesh have taken the emergency red alert due to COVID-19 seriously and not going out unless an emergency but there is a major part of the capital city Dhaka are homeless who got no shelter to hide and also unware of how dangerous the situation is. Government has yet not taken any step to manage shelter for these homeless people though there are other initiatives like providing food and announcement to raise social awareness. The people living under the poverty line are only concerned about food and survival. This ongoing epidemic situation has major financial impact on people from all across of life specially who depend on their daily income. The garment sector is one of the major source of finance to the country are facing devastating crisis. This sector alone is set to lose roughly $6 billion in cancelled orders by foreign brands which has direct impact on more than 4 million workers in Bangladesh. The factories of the country are losing $100 million per day due to the rapid spread of the virus in Europe and the United States.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, People in Bangladesh have taken the Covid-19 lockdown seriously and not getting out unless there is an emergency but people who live on their daily income are still out to find their survival.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, Police put several rickshaws upside down in the streets for several hours as a punishment for not staying home. Staying home means no food for people who live on their daily income. Hunger seems a bigger threat than Covid19 for people living under the poverty line.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, City streets are seen almost empty during the lockdown but the street dwellers are seen remain in the street who are extremely vulnerable to the highly contagious Coivd-19. Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in the world and a major part of its population are homeless.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, People living in the street are in high risk to get contaminated by the highly contagious Covid-19. Homeless people living in the street are less aware of how deadly the virus is and the government has taken no initiative to find shelter for these people. In this photo a mother with her child is seen sleeping in the street.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, Millions of workers have become jobless in Bangladesh since the announcement lockdown to curb the novel corona virus. People below the poverty line who used to live on their daily income have been passing hard times and unable to afford food for their families. Relief camps are being arranged by different government and non-government organizations to support them with food and daily needs. Poor people are gathering daily and making long quee to collect relief. In this photo people are instructed to wait in quees by maintaining social distance which becomes very difficult at times to sustain under such circumstances.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, Medical doctors are attending patient at a government hospital specially isolated for Covid19 suspects. Despite shortage of ppe (personal protective equipment) medical doctors are doing their best to serve the community. Doctors wash their ppe everyday and reuse it to stay safe from this extremely contagious virus. Two medical doctors already have died of Coid-19 in the country.

Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, Wife of a Covid-19 victim breaks out in tears as her husband died in a government hospital specially isolated for Covid-19 patients.

Taltola graveyard, Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, Burial ground custodians wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) before the funeral and burial process of a Covid-19 victim. Due to the shortage of PPE they wash the PPE everyday with detergent and re-use it to stay safe.

Taltola graveyard, Dhaka, Bangladesh – April 2020, Volunteers of Al markazul islami along with burial ground custodians and a local person attend the janaza (funeral prayer for muslim) of a person died from Covid19 before the burial. Family members and relatives of most of the deceased are not attending the burial process, not even the funerals. Al-Markazul Islami is a multiple service providing organization has stepped forward in the circumstances and now stands by the dead at their final rites.