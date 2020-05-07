Caucas fighters

Moscow, Russia – November 2018. Fighters take a train to Ramenskoe for a competition.

Russia is a multinational state, but, unfortunately, complex relations are developing with many nations within the country, for example, with the Caucasian republics. But often interethnic tension is smoothed against the background of victory in big sport. An example of this is the last fight in the UFC league in October 2018 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For several months, Russia chanted that Khabib is our champion. Although he comes from the Republic Dagestan.

Moscow, Russia – November 2018. Fighters are waiting for a meal in a cafe.

In terms of the number of fighters in the UFC, Russia ranks third after the United States and Brazil. Most Russian fighters hail from the Caucasus republics. This is due to the the incredible popularity of fighting sports in the region, with at least one member of each family is involved in the sport, or the tradition where relatives and friends of the sportsman take care of the financial and organisational side of their life.

Makhachkala, Russia – August 2018. Power training with impromptu weights at 2000 metres altitude.

I went to a summer training camp in the Tsumadinsky district to see how MMA fighters prepare to enter the octagon. The population of the Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan is only 25,000 people, but this place is known to many outside of Russia, because there was born a mixed martial arts fighter, the current UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. For several years in Dagestan schools and clubs in mixed martial arts in the hot summer months have been conducting mass trainings on the territory of specially equipped camp sites.

Only in Tsumadinsky district there are three of them. The mountain peaks recreation center in the village of Khushtada is perfect for athletes: a vast open area at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level. Аmong the Caucasian mountain ranges is equipped with an outdoor sports ground under a canopy with a ring for sparring, a football field is located nearby, cottages are located higher up the hill, where the fighters live four to six people. There are also simulators for strength training.

Makhachkala, Russia – August 2018. Fighters repairing a collapsed shelter.

Makhachkala, Russia – August 2018. Afternoon nap.

Makhachkala, Russia – August 2018. Fighter helping the cook.

Makhachkala, Russia – August 2018. Men, along with alim, gathering by the mosque during jumah namaz near Tissi village.

Moscow, Russia – November 2018. Namaz during a competition in Moscow.

Makhachkala, Russia – August 2018. Strike technique training during summer camp in the mountains.

Moscow, Russia – March 2018. Team supporting the fighter before he hits the ring.