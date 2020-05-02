0
Surrealism

Absorption and Merger

Sergei Stroitelev Russia
© Sergei Stroitelev
Our ancestors hunted not only for food, but also for communication: it was a joint activity and a ritual. In some African tribes like Masai and Zulus, hunting is still the part of the initiation of a man. A modern city dweller only needs only a purse and a string bag to get his meat. He is a consumer that is why consumption process (eating) becomes significant and takes on metaphysical, sacral meaning.

I believe that our predatory desire to self-affirmation lies in the basis of this process: we are powerful species capable of enslaving. Perhaps we are eating creatures in the hope of gaining power, intelligence and sexuality. There is even a theory that red meat increases the libido of a person. Usually all these meanings are not realized by us therefore the craving for meat becomes uncontrollable. We become the slaves of our subconscious which requires to absorb a piece of flesh. Dead animals rule the living us; the enslaver is being enslaved.

Born in Leningrad, Russia 26/06/1985. I am a freelance documentary photographer based in Saint-Petersburg, Russia working on a regular basis with National Geographic Russia, VICE UK, Takie Dela, Bird in Flight magazines, others. At the moment my photographic interests lie in the areas of violation of human rights such as gender, racial and health prejudice, aftermath of conflicts particularly migration which I explore with the help of different visual languages and often using my personal experience. I am the awardee of the number of international contests such as: winner of Istanbul Photo Awards 2018 in Daily Life Story category; winner of Debuts 2018 photocontest organized by Doc! Photomagazine; winner of Luis Valtuena Humanitarian Photography Award 2016 granted by Doctors of the World NGO, others. I also teach photography at Fotografika academy in Saint-Petersburg.
