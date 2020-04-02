The Shelter has been Burned

The most destructive human-made disaster is a Fire accident. Fire accidents are occurring often in Bangladesh. Unconsciousness is the main and primary reason for this incident. Mostly the common fire accident happens in garment factories and slums in Bangladesh. There are many others happening such as depo, gas cylinder blast at home, oil, gas and power station, etc.
The damages of a fire accident are at a very high rate and it not only takes a valuable life but also hampers the economy to a great extent. Every year Bangladesh is suffering this incident and has lost a lot of lives and hamper the economy. Sometimes fire accidents happening in a particular place multiple times. The unconsciousness and some other reasons are the causes of this type of accident. One such incident is Chalantika slum fire, located in section 7 Mirpur, Dhaka. In the last eight months, fire accidents occurred three times and more than two thousand shanties are burned into the fires.
The first time it was on August 16, 2019, then on January 24, 2020, and finally, the last time is March 11, 2020. Every time multiples units of fire service took over the situation under control within a few hours. But meanwhile, damages are completed. All the shanties are burnt and they were trying to make a new one, but their hope will not and never be on their destiny. I covered all incident in this slum fire and follow up them after the incident. These photos are just a glimpse of some of those moments. I hope the audience could feel their pain through this documentation.
2 Comments
Awesome documentary but speechless to see this photograph.
Thank you !!!