The Last Savings

37 years old Hamida Begum works as house maid. She and her daily laborer husband both are now jobless. The little food supply they have now won’t last in their five members family. Hamida Begum said, “We only have forty taka now. We have to drink poison, if we cannot go out for work. Who will save us from hunger?”

The world is at risk of widespread famines caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The impact of global economic devastation caused by Covid-19 has already declared as the worst humanitarian catastrophe since the Second World War. The number suffering from hunger could go from 135 million to more than 250 million. For Bangladesh it has become a human and food crisis catastrophe both.

Most slum dwellers living in different parts of the capital no longer worrying about the virus and its infection but what worries them is hunger as they cannot go out for work. Their empty food storage and remaining little food supply can not save them from starvation and hunger in coming days.

30-years old Kulsum Begum is struggling with her three children since her husband died last year. After lock down she is staying at home and lost her housemaid job. Only food her family has is insufficient to run a few days. She has no one in the city that can help her to survive.

35 years old Shipli Rani Shiuli lost her job after Government announced lockdown in Bangladesh. She is the sole breadwinner and takes care of her two sons since her husband left her. She has little groceries that will last for maximum two days now. With no income she has no idea how she will be able to manage food for coming days.

Textile worker Helena Begum (35) lost her job as her factory layoff last month. She along her five years old daughter Shakiba and elderly mother are now staying half feed almost every day. Helena’s husband left the family after she gave birth to a daughter. She has no one to help her with loan or temporary aid.

Aklima (35) is standing with her one and half year-old daughter Suborna in their one bed-room slum house. She sends her three children in the village as they are unable to manage food for the family now. Every morning she along her rickshaw pullar husband and child only drinking water. With little food left she can only cook once a day.

Firoza Begum (50) has been working as house maid for last thirty years. This is first time due to lock down she is unable to work. Her two sons lost their job recently. Like other slum dwellers she and her family are struggling for daily food supply. Firoza with her two grandchildren Fahima (left) and Selina (right) are feeling uncertain about their future. She doesn’t know when they will be able to eat trice a day again. Dhaka, Bangladesh

House maid Kohinoor Begum and her security guard husband Abul Kashem both are now staying at home. Due to lockdown Kohinoor lost her job. The only house they had in their village went in river. During their three years stay in Dhaka they never face such poverty and hardship before. With little food supply and thirty-taka cash their five members family fear to starve in coming days.

40-years old Anowara Begum works as house maid. She and her rickshaw pullar husband can no longer work due to lock down. They along their three children are eating once a day to save their remaining grocery. She calls her previous employer for help with food aid. If lock down continues, she fears her family will be in the street to beg or to die.

Sahara Khatun’s (60) only son works in a hospital as peon. He stops going to work since the hospital is lock down for virus outbreak. Now Sahara with her disable husband is spending days of uncertainty and starvation. The little food supplies the family possess will run a day or two.

House maid Kulsum Begum (38) fears for her daughter Runa’s (15) safety under lock down. She is looking for food aid since the day her employer dismissed her job. As a single parent she is unable to provide enough and now both mother and daughter are almost starving daily basis. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Siuli Begum (22) survived an abusive marriage and moved to Dhaka with her son Mehedi (3). House maid Siuli is no longer continuing her work due to lock down. At present she has almost no food supply to eat at next day. When her child cries for food she gives him biscuit as there is little rice left in the house.