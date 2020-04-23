Safeguard or Trouble?

Sylhet, Bangladesh – March 2020

Do not go outside without wearing masks’ was the order of the law enforcers of Bangladesh to protect the country from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bangladesh reported the first Corona patient on March 8. Since then, the number is on the rise and the government is all over the place. The government emphasized the process of maintaining good personal hygiene by washing hands thoroughly and using face masks. However, the use of face masks has led to some controversy which raises the question of whether or not face masks are effective against the new coronavirus.

A face mask is a device that produces a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. There are two types of masks which are encouraged to use – N95 respirators and surgical masks. There is also a third unconventional type of mask as the people of Bangladesh have begun to make their masks from various materials in response to the urgent need for masks in the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of these types of masks are made from Nonwoven thermoplastic fabric. A recent report of ‘Prothom Alo’, a renowned newspaper of Bangladesh states that these types of masks are not only unhygienic but also can lead to people to cancer, neuropathy, heart disease, etc. Most of the people of Bangladesh are unaware of these facts and using these visually attractive masks every day.