Russian skazka

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. Polina and Sasha just finished their last school day.

The provincial town Kolchugino, one of a thousand of the same in Russia. Children who are about to become independent from their parents.

A portrait of the summer holidays in the post-Soviet space. Over the past 20 years, little has changed here – the mentality of people has remained the same, buildings, salaries. But the views and dreams of adolescents about their future are becoming bigger. Last summer after graduation, first love, fun, sadness. For three months, teenagers live the whole spectrum of vivid emotions and carefree adventures, which most likely will not be repeated.

Kolchugino, Russia – August 2018. One of the houses at “Aerodrome”.

This project was shot 2 summers in a row, it can even be called documentary. I live in Europe, the teenagers are different here – they have few dreams, only fun on their minds. In Russia, children aged 17-18 are much ‘older’, they know very well that their life will not differ much from the lives of their parents, but at the same time they have grandiose dreams of an incredible future. There, children are brought up in strict love, that’s why they prove themselves strong, and their weakness manifests itself in their friends’ circle. No one can afford expensive trips to Europe, expensive entertainment and things. They appreciate what is just around them.

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. Sasha and Yuliya are kissing at an abandoned Soviet factory.

There are romantic dates in the town cafeteria, and meeting dawn at the old bus stops, and parties at abandoned Soviet factories. Young people are happy in these moments. However, they come to the idea that this carelessness will not last long. This is a three-months Russian fairy tale for adult children.

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. Grandmother cooked borsch for Yuliya.

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. Who did not like this bouquet?

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. Polina rides on a swing at night.

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. Flowering tea tree.

Kolchugino, Russia – July 2019. After a party at an abandoned Soviet factory.

Kolchugino, Russia – August 2019. Grocery store ‘Magnit’ where kids often buy goodies.