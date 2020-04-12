Event

Results of All About Photo Awards 2020 – The Mind’s Eye

Monica Denevan, Across the River, Burma, 1st place winner, All About Photo Awards 2020

A panel of 7 expert jurors including Elizabeth Avedon (Photography book and exhibition designer, independent curator and writer), Laurent Baheux (Photographer, UN Ambassador for the environment and active protector of wildlife), Alex Cammarano (Founder and CEO of Daylighted), Julia Dean (Photographer, Educator, Writer, and Executive Director/ Founder of the Los Angeles Center of Photography – LACP), Sandrine Hermand-Grisel (Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo), Ann Jastrab (Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA), and Juli Lowe (Director, Catherine Edelman Gallery) selected the 40 winning photographs.

The 5th annual competition attracted an extremely high caliber of photographs from around the world.

The majority of this year’s submissions were color photographs and yet 4 of the 5 first place images are B&W. Unlike previous years, it also seems that the jurors were more attracted to beautiful and soothing images rather than violent and unsettling ones. Perhaps a subconscious need has arisen in each one of us to escape the terrible events that are happening in the world right now. It is also worth noting that photography is often perceived as an art form still dominated by men, but this edition proves the contrary! Four out of the top five prizes have been won by women photographers!

The winner and Photographer of the Year 2020 is Monica Denevan (USA) with her image Across the River, Burma from the series Songs of the River: Portraits from Burma.

Winner All About Photo Awards 2020 – Across the River, Burma © Monica Denevan

The second-place winner is Gabriele Galimberti (Italy), the third-place winner is Rebecca Moseman (USA), the fourth-place winner Nadia De Lange (Switzerland) and the fifth-place winner is Nicole Cambre (Belgium).

Fifth Place Winner All About Photo Awards 2020 – Jump of the wildebeest © Nicole Cambre

Beverly Conley (USA), Anne Berry (USA), Lori Hawkins (USA), Deb Young (USA), Lynzy Billing (Philippines), Margaret McCarthy (USA), Jo Ann Chaus (USA), Brooke Shaden (USA), Jennifer Garza-Cuen (USA) and Elena Paraskeva (Cyprus) are also amongst the winners.

Gabriele Galimberti, Avery Skipalis (33) – Tampa, Florida , 2nd place winner, All About Photo Awards 2020

Which doesn’t undermine the incredible work by: Marcel van Balken (Netherlands), Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Rory Doyle (USA), Azim Khan Ronnie (Bangladesh), Tomas Neuwirth (Czech Republic), Trung Pham Huy (Vietnam), Tony Law (Australia), Matthew Portch (Australia), Amos Chapple (New Zealand), Mustafa AbdulHadi (Bahrain), Francisco Diaz (USA), Kosuke Kitajima (Japan), Xiangli Zhang (China), Chin Leong Teo (Japan), Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Andre Fonseca (USA), Francesco Pace Rizzi (Italy), Peyman Naderi (Iran), Yoni Blau (Israel), Zay Yar Lin (Myanmar), Anuar Patjane (Mexico), Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia), Svetlin Yosifov (Bulgaria), Dotan Saguy (USA), Kohei Ueno (Japan) and Go Nakamura (USA)

The top 5 winners will be awarded $10,000.

Rebecca Moseman, Philomena, 3rd place winner, All About Photo Awards 2020

All winners will have their work published/showcased on the websites Lenscratch, Daylighted’s digital traveling exhibition worldwide, All About Photo Winners Gallery, and featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2020. In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on All About Photo.