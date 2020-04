the author Emran Hossain

I'm Emran Hossain a freelance Photographer from Chittagong, Bangladesh. I'm study of madrasha. It was difficult for me to get into photography as a student of madrasha But I didn't look back, so it's been easy for me. Now taking photos is a big part of my life. My country is full of colors. Just like the hearts and souls of our people. The lives of our people are very diverse. Our cultures, our traditions & lifestyles are really filled with vivid and contrasting colors. Overall it represents colorful Bangladesh from which I inspired to capture images. It’s a short time journey of my photography. I have joined the photography since 2015. Already my picture has received national and international awards, and has been published in national and international magazines and newspapers. I’m grateful to my Family, their supports me always to reach my dream.