Mortality in Colors

Eran Gilat and Sefi Sendik

“Mortality in Colors” and the Time of Corona

During 2019-2020, myself, Eran Gilat and Sefi Sendik, my colleague artist, found ourselves immersed in a mutual surreal fine art photography study of still life ‘nature morte’ scenes: “Mortality in Colors“, contemplating the ongoing gradual destruction of world dignity and moral. The lack of prominent humble leaders governing the globe strengthened by the viral nature of the World Wide Web (WEB) enabled terrible biasing of democratic procedures. Subconsciously or consciously in part we were expecting universe Armageddon.

Myself, known to state my thinking visually by alarming images, frequently feeling that our visual products may be too harsh and disquieting! being shut down by Sefi, stating: “don’t you see, a colossal disaster is approaching”.

In fact, part was presented in a recent exhibition of us. Strangely enough, the exhibition artists statement written looks as prophesy constructed for the current Corona Plague turmoil (presented here).

Artists Statement, Written in 2019, prior to the Corona turmoil !