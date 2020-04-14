Murmansk is the largest city in the Arctic Circle. In 1971, 310 thousand people lived here. Over 20 years, the population has grown to almost half a million. This was due to the growth of the fishing and marine industries and tremendous progress in all areas of the city’s life. People moved north from all over the Soviet Union.
Currently, a demographic decline is observed in Murmansk. Since 1998, the population has declined by almost 100 thousand people. Most people leaving the city are young people. It depends on the fact that the central and secondary regions experience different growth rates of living standards.
This problem is relevant for a huge number of cities throughout Russia. If the trend continues, many cities may disappear from the map. Murmansk is one of the many “melting” cities of Russia.