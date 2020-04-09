Lunar Wanderlust

Puglia, Italy – August 2019

Perhaps it’s warped nostalgia, or a longing for a place you’ve never been; a land of distant dreams, observed at night with echoes of a time now past. For me, Lunar Wanderlust is my journey to the moon.

Puglia, Italy – August 2019

In the wake of last year’s 50-year anniversary of the moon landing, I found myself in the heel of Italy. Lunar Wanderlust is a series of images that depict a strangely familiar landscape. The rock has an otherworldly texture and each picture intends to disorientate the viewer. By replicating the lens and film stock from the Apollo 11 mission, the images make us question what is real.

Puglia, Italy – August 2019

Puglia, Italy – August 2019

Puglia, Italy – August 2019

Puglia, Italy – August 2019

Puglia, Italy – August 2019