Surrealism

Lunar Wanderlust

© Tom Law
Italy
Puglia, Italy – August 2019

Perhaps it’s warped nostalgia, or a longing for a place you’ve never been; a land of distant dreams, observed at night with echoes of a time now past. For me, Lunar Wanderlust is my journey to the moon.

In the wake of last year’s 50-year anniversary of the moon landing, I found myself in the heel of Italy. Lunar Wanderlust is a series of images that depict a strangely familiar landscape. The rock has an otherworldly texture and each picture intends to disorientate the viewer. By replicating the lens and film stock from the Apollo 11 mission, the images make us question what is real.

Tom Law
Tom Law (b.1988) is a photographer, filmmaker and visual artist based in London, UK. His work has been published in the British Journal of Photography and his most recent project, Mayan Blood, was on show this year at the Travel Photographer of the Year exhibition. His work often explores how political or social issues impact sub-cultures around the world.
