Lonely city • Kolkata

  22/03/2020

  Kolkata

  India

  Amlan Biswas

Kolkata, one the major city of Eastern India during 1st day of lock down due to advent of pandemic CORONA virus (COVID-19) in India.

Take One Picture, Tell A Story
Tags:COVID-19IndiaKolkataOne Photo Story

