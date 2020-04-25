Hills

Bykovo, Moscow Region – August 2019. 55.4344, 38.3730 Landfill solid waste Bykovo. Time of action 1960s – 2016. Area 8.7 hectares., Volume 430 000 tons, height 11 meters, 300 meters to the nearest country houses and 1.7 km to residential areas.

When the landfill site is closed, discharge water filtration and clarification equipment is installed, the territory is covered with specific material and backfilled. Then many tubes used to purify gas are installed. The greatest danger in landfill restoration is the groundwater contamination. In and around Moscow there are a few dozens of waste deposits, some of which are growing higher than multistoried residential houses standing nearby.

During my work on the project, I visited 7 landfills in Moscow and the Moscow region. Some objects were guarded, and it was so absurd that the guards actually guarded a heap of rubbish.

While in these landfills, I saw that the liquid produced by the rotting waste flows out of the pipes sticking out on the slopes into the nearby rivers.

Working on this project I wanted to show the rubbish not in the way everyone is used to see it. What is seen in front of our eyes is hilly landscapes, hiding million tons of consumer waste — a typical view of the contemporary system. We do not always see what is hidden.

Dolgoprudny, Moscow Region – June 2019. 55.5410, 37.2952 Landfill solid waste Dolgoprudny, valid from 1970s to 2014, area 37 hectares, volume of 2,000,000 tons, height 72 meters, the distance to the nearest residential buildings 750 meters.

Dyakovo, Moscow Region – August 2019. 56.1227, 37.2445 Landfill solid waste Iksha. Duration 1983-2015 . Area 63.5 ha., Volume 13,000,000 tons, height 40 meters, 630 meters to the nearest garden plots.

Balashikha, Moscow Region – June 2019. 55.734194, 37.947596 Kuchino municipal solid waste landfill, 1964-23 June 2017, area 59 hectares, volume 40 000 000 tons, 550 meters to the nearest residential buildings, height 80 meters.

Moscow – June 2019. 55.4221, 37.5431 Solid waste landfill Nekrasovka. Time of action 1997-2014. Area 17.5 hectares., Volume 270 000 tons, height 40 meters, 17 meters to the nearest residential buildings.

Moscow – June 2019. 55.611883, 37.429265 Solid waste landfill Salaryevo. Duration 1960s-2007. Area 59 hectares, volume of 15,000,000 tons, height 80 meters, 283 meters to the nearest residential buildings.

Elektrostal, Moscow Region – June 2019. 55.4600, 38.2238 Solid waste landfill Elektrostal. Duration 1973-2014. Area 9.8 hectares, volume 1 004 555 tons, height 22 meters, 2.7 km. to the nearest residential buildings.