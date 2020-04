28/09/2019

KOLKATA

India

Shaibal Nandi

Hindu devotees are offering to their deceased ancestors with water of holi river Ganges and sesame seeds etc. as a mark of gratitude and respect. The event is held every year in the month of September- October in the early morning. The biggest festival of Bengalees Durga puja starts with this ritual. The photo was taken in Kolkata, West Bengal, India at the bank of river Ganges.