Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. At this moment whole world is affected by epidemic Covid-19 including Bangladesh. On March 26, 2020 Bangladesh government declared general vacation for all government, non-government organizations. The Movement of common people has also been restricted by government to ensure distancing to prevent the spread of this epidemic. But still the people here are so reluctant about the drastic impact of the disease. They are neither caring about the government order nor following the minimum common restrictions. Most of the young people took this vacation as a matter of enjoyment like other vacation. They are rambling here and there on the road, crowding in in stalls.
On the other hand it is regretful reality that day laborer or daily basis wage earners must have to go out. They have no choice to restrain themselves at home. So this class of people is still on the road. Although government and social organizations are trying to extend relief for marginal people but it is not sufficient for such a highly populated country.
The consequence of fighting the disease of Covid-19 is multi-faceted affecting our day to day life. Businesses are shut down, on the other hand daily necessary foods price is hiking every day. Maintaining daily life in corona period and after corona period for middle class people and lower middle class people is getting tough. There might be deteriorationof class descending of a segment of people as the post effect of war against this decease.
Therefore, it is predicted that aftermath of Covid-19 will be a big crisis. As everything is locked down for a prolonged time, definitely it is going to crash on economic structure. It may lead us to recession which may fall into depression, even biggest depression than ever.
It may affect employment especially for the daily wage earners,private investment will be decreased notably, revenue earnings from different sources may be affected, RMG industry has to face drastic stagnation, foreign remittance earning may decrease dramatically, many SME and new born industries may close down, people’s economic transaction flow specially buying and selling may curve down and many more adverse phenomenon may appear in next couple of months or years. Such financial shrinks will ultimately hit the marginal people. Their misery will be the worst. It may toll additional deaths with Covid-19 victims.There is no light at the end of the tunnel of this crisis as it has engulfed whole world. All our economic counter parts including USA, China, Japan, Europe are also busy to tame this curse of virus at their home.
An under developing like Bangladesh with numerous existing crises is under certain threat to be a dead land Due to Pandemic Covid-19 and its consequent effect.