A Big Red Alert!

  04/04/2020

  Dhaka

  Bangladesh

  Md. Shamim Shahnewaz

The red alert of the COVID-19 outbreak has been taken in Bangladesh. Everyone is at home except who need to buy things for their daily life. This is the regular scenario of awareness in a super shop in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Md. Shamim Shahnewaz is a Software Engineer and Documentary Photographer. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from The Peoples University of Bangladesh and pursued a Master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh. He has more than twelve years’ experience in core software development and currently working as a Senior Software Engineer in ServicEngineBPO. Besides his profession, Mr. Shahnewaz completed a certification course on “Basic Photography” from Pathshala South Asian Media Institute. Now he is a student in a mentorship program called "Documentary Photography Workshop" under the supervision of a renowned photographer Mohammad Rakibul Hasan in Bangladesh. As a human being, he wants to find social issues and the impact on defenseless people in society. He believes that photography has an impact on society and its development. So, his dream to become a documentary photographer.
