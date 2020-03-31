The Great Isolation

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh never sleeps, approximately 30 million people live in this mega city. As the consequence of COVID-19 spread, the government has locked down everything, no one is out or on the street unless they have an emergency to go physically somewhere.

Bangladesh is not indifferent towards the name of industrialization instead of making a comfort zone for treating its citizens with equity and assurance of peace, happiness and social equilibrium. The country has a burden of 170 million people; many of them do not even have any access to safe drinking water.

The fight against the deadliest Corona Virus is a curse, and there is huge shortage of medical professionals, hospitals, testing kits and labs. Also, more people will starve and die by hunger in comparison to getting infected by the viral infection. The upcoming economic recession may lead a silent famine throughout the year across the globe especially in the countries which are poor in terms of resources and wealth and are affluent with corruption as per global index of corruption.

This isolation might be a temporary one, but the isolation inside every human being will be reopened with thousands of questions – “the purpose of life”, “how to behave with nature” and “what is our priority list” for the betterment of the world.