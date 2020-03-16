Life moves on… The way life does

Kualalumpur Sentral Station. Mar 2020

Life moves on… The way life does

From quarantined life to country lock down, from world-wide travel ban to increased rate of death toll, from economic impacts to all-out pandemic – the world has been hit like never before by COVID-19. Entire world is panic-stricken with extremely chaos everywhere.

I had experienced the Corona impacted Malaysia while staying at KL during this period (Feb-Mar 2020) away from family. Life didn’t stop there but everyday morning we used to start with looking at the death toll & affected patient counts. Everyday we used to get news about shutdown of buildings near-by because of Corona-case identification. My family back home was more concerned than me and we used to talk over skype regularly to mitigate the tension to some extent.

Currently I am back to India and under official isolation of 14 days. This story is my personal diary during my stay at Malaysia.

KL Sentral Little India. Mar 2020

KL Sentral Station.

KTM Station KL.

Bukit Bintang.

Jalan Tun Sambanthan. China Town KL.

Pasar Seni.

KL International Airport.

Jalan Tun Sambanthan.