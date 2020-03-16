Life moves on… The way life does
From quarantined life to country lock down, from world-wide travel ban to increased rate of death toll, from economic impacts to all-out pandemic – the world has been hit like never before by COVID-19. Entire world is panic-stricken with extremely chaos everywhere.
I had experienced the Corona impacted Malaysia while staying at KL during this period (Feb-Mar 2020) away from family. Life didn’t stop there but everyday morning we used to start with looking at the death toll & affected patient counts. Everyday we used to get news about shutdown of buildings near-by because of Corona-case identification. My family back home was more concerned than me and we used to talk over skype regularly to mitigate the tension to some extent.
Currently I am back to India and under official isolation of 14 days. This story is my personal diary during my stay at Malaysia.