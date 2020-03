VI.d Ein Meter Seil brennt drei Stunden (rapido precipitando)

the author Federico Federici

Federico Federici is a physicist, translator and writer. His works have appeared in «Jahrbuch Der Lyrik 2019», «Raum», «Sand», «Trafika Europe», «Magma» and others. Among his books: "L'opera racchiusa" (2009, Lorenzo Montano Prize); "Mrogn" (2017, Elio Pagliarani Prize); “On a certain practical uncertainty” (2018); “Liner notes for a Pithecanthropus Erectus sketchbook” (2018) with a foreword by SJ Fowler. In 2019 he has been awarded the Nassau Review Writer Awards for poetry.