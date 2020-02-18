Vertebrae: a book of abandoned buildings and bodies
by Federico Federici
Year of Publication, 2019 – Page Count 76 – Size 8.5″ x 11″ – Cover Price 13,99 € – ISBN 978-1710418811 – Book’s webpage – Publisher: Self Publish
Surveying industrial sites and military settlements, ghost buildings and woods haunted by shadows, bodies entangled in wires or surfacing barks and stripped walls, this book provides evidence of how things come to be abandoned. Alongside the images, the reader will find the fine narrative thread of texts in prose or poems, many of which have already appeared in international magazines and journals.