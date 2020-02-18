Photo book

Vertebrae: a book of abandoned buildings and bodies

Berlin, © Federico Federici 2020.

Surveying industrial sites and military settlements, ghost buildings and woods haunted by shadows, bodies entangled in wires or surfacing barks and stripped walls, this book provides evidence of how things come to be abandoned. Alongside the images, the reader will find the fine narrative thread of texts in prose or poems, many of which have already appeared in international magazines and journals.

Hunting the moon in the woods, Berlin, © Federico Federici 2020.