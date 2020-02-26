Unknown prayer in Athens

Every person at these photos is an immigrant or a refugee. Their places of worship in urban Athens, some of them half-hidden, are underground or abandoned warehouses, an old orthodox temple, an old small theater but also outdoor public spaces, squares and courtyards. Choosed twelve indoor photos. Till now the nationalities that are involved in this invisible network within the city are Pakistani Shiites, Indians Sikh, Eritrean Coptic Christians, Ethiopian Coptic Christians, Pentecostals Christians from Nigeria and Catholics from various African origins.
It was quite difficult to reach the places of worship of the immigrants. Made a research and tried spontaneously on my own , also through friends, acquaintances, and through workshops. Even if i managed to find out where there are these places some people looked at me suspiciously. Some of the immigrants had a very good relationship with photography cause of their culture. Others don’t so I had to go a few times to gain their trust. I visited some places once or twice but others more times and made friends through this project. Till today trying to give printed copies of their photos almost to every community.
Immigrants through religious worship strive to gain strength, to be guided, to survive but also to keep alive memories from their homeland. Memories help them literally and metaphorically struggle to survive away from their homeland.
All these places are unified by mystery, emotion, religious ecstasy and a unique aura. Even if they(we) don’t know each other cause of the many different cultures the photography view can bring together these people and us. Even if all of us we are from diverse origins and backgrounds. The project lasts from 2017 and is a work in progress with the collaboration of these communities members themselves and with the utmost respect for their identities…