Tiranga Rally

Hyderabad, India – January 2019. Youth riding towards the Tiranga Rally.

The fight is against the Government of India has passed a law called the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) which discriminatory by nature to a particular religion (Muslims). To oppose the law the citizens of India chose to protest against it. The law gives citizenship to religiously prosecuted refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh except for Muslims. It’s been more than 2 months since protests are raised all over India.

The major concern is in everyone’s mind, it has very confusing to understand but minorities in fear that they are targeted also majority citizens also feel the same because once it implemented along with NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens). It will be a dangerous combination to make citizens of India vulnerable. The “Tiranga Rally” was happening in Hyderabad on 10th Jan 2020. All age groups people gathered in protest against the law (CAA – Citizen Amendment Act) with the national flag in their hands. They all said only one thing India is a democratic country and we are secular. The fight will continue to save our constitution.

Walking to reach Shastripuram grounds.

Women taking part of rally.

Women with the kids in rally and men protecting them in the crowd.

Children, women all section of society being part in the rally.

Crowd watching the on going rally.

Young women taking her family members to rally.