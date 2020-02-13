The Place

The place we’ve never visited

in the time we’ll never spend

the aim of the tools at hand

the next step beyond reach.

The always deserted room

the one no one enters twice

the threshold silence seals

the word that over us looms.

The name uttered once

drawn out of pools of dark

the name that nothing names

the wear that cut the thread.

The path from where we are

to where we are to go

the span to fill between

the not yet and the not again.

Known things against its landscape:

the blank buds back in place

the clay where all tracks stop

the cracked fields the river eyes.

The hallways held in memory,

the hollows of the dark, the walls,

the grip, the gaps, the first false

move and the next after that.

To have had enough of inaudible dust

in the fabric of light, of rattles of thought

encased in the skull, of shoring up

sleeplessness under a burden of eyes shut.

Unguarded threshold of the closest door,

forged key of all silences, goddess

not questioned but answered.

The point on the map

where tracks run out.

Last blink through the lens.

Last frame of the shot film

finally exposed to the sun.