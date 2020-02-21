Photo Book

Subway Zen, by Gabriele Lopez

Subway Zen

Subway Zen is a 15 years personal project on the subway world. Is mostly a point of view.

First taken daily for 5 years in a row it got left behind for a while. In my year while working with Fujifilm for the X-photographer project I got someway interested again, and I got back shooting intensively for other years. At a certain point it started to be a project on different countries, but the country aspect got delayed, it became not about the place but the trip…

It’s finished for the moment as a self-published micro-tirature book.

That was my train and my trip.

You can get any info here, if you care. And This was the PRIVATE article about it…Have a good day everyone!