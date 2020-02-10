Photo Formations

New Mexico Landscape House, Santa Fe, NM July 2019

Photo Formations is a series of designs for structures that incorporate photo images as a major part of their form. In most cases various kinds of structures are clad with large photos that relate directly to their surrounding landscapes. In every case, the designs are meant to explore new ways in which to experience three- dimensional photography.

The New Mexico Landscape House is a small structure placed into a specific landscape, clad with images of that landscape, as well as the sky above it. Unlike a mirrored structure, the photo images are frozen in time providing an intriguing contrast to the even changing aspects of the surrounding real landscape and sky.

The Folding Landscape Pavilion, Santa Fe, NM July 2019

The Folding Landscape Pavilion is an interactive structure that allows visitors to create different kinds of landscapes and skies. It is covered with photos taken of its surrounding landscape and sky. Each of the triangular panels are hinged to a support frame and can be folded into many different configurations, and as a result, create many different kinds of three-dimensional photo-scapes.

The Storm Cloud Pavilion is a wind-activated structure. It is covered with photos of storm clouds. The same storm cloud photos are applied to each face of the rectangular subdivided form. The wind blows the different segments around a center support frame, continually mixing the images. If the images ever align, rainwater falls down onto the picnic table below.

The Folding Landscape Pavilion, open position, Santa Fe, NM July 2019

Wind blows the four turbines around (in different directions) that are connected to four rings covered with photos of the surrounding landscape. This continually scrambles the photos of the Image Scrambler.

The Storm Cloud Pavilion, St. Louis, MO Aug. 2017 The Storm Cloud Pavilion, scrambled position, St. Louis, MO Aug. 2017 The Image Scrambler, St. Louis, MO July 2018

The Image Scrambler, detail, St. Louis, MO July 2018

The New Mexico Landscape Pavilion, Santa Fe, NM September 2019

The New Mexico Landscape Pavilion is covered with curved photos of its surrounding landscape and sky.

The New Mexico Landscape Pavilion, Santa Fe, NM September 2019

The Self Portrait Pavilion, Santa Fe, NM June 2018

The Self Portrait Pavilion, open position Santa Fe, NM June 2018

The Self Portrait Pavilion is an interactive structure that allows the visitor to reshape images of my face into many different configurations. Each face of a basic cube has been covered with large photos of each side of my head. Each of these were cut into triangular shaped panels and hinged onto a support frame. Each of the triangular hinged panels can be folded into different positions creating various 3-D reinterpretations of my portrait.

The Border Wall Portal, Santa Fe, NM January, 2020

The Border Wall Portal, in this installation, large photos of the views on each side of this border wall are attached to both sides of an actual border wall, forming a symbolic portal.