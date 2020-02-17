My boyfriend is an alien

Photo from the boyfriend’s archive, scan.

Searching for light in the dark, holding hands not to fall, walking in the fog, not knowing what’s gonna happen to us. We learn from each other. We are talking about the soul, the power of thought, science and the strangest theories on earth. Often we don’t understand each other, we argue and then at one point we take each other’s positions, still remaining on different sides. We call this «unsynchronized agreement». We are from different planets and we can’t help it.

Random notes from my boyfriend’s phone:

July 4, 2017, 12:37 a.m.

A person experiences fear only when the harmony inside him is broken. People are scared because they never really belong to themselves. Entire societies are made up of people frightened by the uncertainty within themselves.

Hermann Hesse

February 9, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

The human body is a microcosm that reflects the totality of the universe.

October 26, 2017, 12:15 a.m.

Each person and the world itself is an extended version of yourself.

November 20, 2016, 9:39 p.m.

People tend to remember things that are consistent with their beliefs, regardless of the evidence.

February 5, 2019, 6:37 p.m.

It seems like our whole life is a search of home.

February 14, 2019, 8:08 p.m

The global task of humanity is to explore itself as an independent single mind that is observing (being aware of) itself.

December 1, 2017, 11:27 p.m.

Memory is an old set of brain states that need to be repeated. The present colors the past differently.

July 16, 2019, 11:22 p.m.

No matter how expressive the symbols are, they cannot become what they are called to replace.

Strange glow in the sky in the suburbs of Pskov. In May 2019.

Strange objects in a field in the suburbs of Pskov. In June 2019.

My boyfriend’s glowing in the garden at his parents’ house in Pskov region. In may 2019.

UFO in the sky above my boyfriend’s parents’ house. In 5 may 2019 1:41:44 a.m.

In may 2019 in the suburbs of Pskov.

When I try to get a close-up portrait of my boyfriend, then I see outer space in the photo. The picture was taken in June 2019 in our apartment in St. Petersburg.

My boyfriend has specific tastes. A photo of our lunch at a friend’s in the Leningrad region in July 2019.

The photo was taken in July 2019 in our apartment in St. Petersburg.

Family portrait of my boyfriend with his mom and dad. June 23, 2019 1:26:56 a.m. This photo was taken during our night walk on a Stone Island in St. Petersburg in August 2019.