Bread and Blood

Nailya Khalilulina
posted on
© Nailya Khalilulina
by Nailya Khalilulina
Russia

My grandmother sang in a village choir. They had beautiful costumes and, according to the stories of my mother, they performed a lot.

Archival photo of the ensemble – Praslovo village

My grandmother was not very happy in her personal life. She was a very beautiful woman and suffered from the beating of her husband, who envied her. I always loved to visit my grandmother in the village, it seemed to me that nature was alive here, she could empathize with your emotional wounds. Often I had to witness conflicts between my parents, my mother suffered like my grandmother.

Only now, when I am in my 30s, I realized that we are passing on to each other our unfortunate fate from generation to generation, unable to break this vicious circle, we choose the image of the victim.

I met my first love in this village and found myself in the same abusive relationship as my grandmother and my mother.

September 2019 – Praslovo Village

In my project, I combine the past and the present – the archive footage of the ensemble with my photographs.

Archival photo of the ensemble – Praslovo village
September 2013 – Praslovo Village
September 2019 – Praslovo Village
September 2013 – Praslovo Village
July 2016 – Praslovo Village
September 2019 – Praslovo Village
September 2019 – Praslovo Village
September 2019- Praslovo Village
Nailya Khalilulina
the authorNailya Khalilulina
Khalilulina Naila (1986) lives and works in Moscow, Russia. Works on art and documentary projects. Collaborates with Russian magazines. Participated in small exhibitions in Moscow and Lisbon.
