0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Intimacy

Tramonti Emozionali

Franco PagginbeachItalyloveNo comment80 views
posted on
© Franco Paggin
Tramonti Emozionali
by Franco Paggin
Italy
Ricerca spirituale

Filamenti ramificati casualmente, dimenticano la superficie e la materia…
… si innalzano verso il cielo!

I tramonti si espandono nell’aria…
… riflettono la loro anima nel mare.

Barca d’innamoramento
Filamenti ramificati
Pellestrina paese vintage
barca scarna
Tramonto
Ballo
Submit Your Photo Essay
Tags:beachItalylove
Franco Paggin
the authorFranco Paggin
Franco Paggin
All posts byFranco Paggin

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You

YOUR Website. The perfect place for your photographs.

Get a free trial period of 15 days →