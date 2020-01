Tokyo triptych

Tokyo, Japan – September 2019.

September 2019, Tokyo and its people represented through a series of triptychs that intersect together and give a particular dynamic to the city. A quick story of a city that lives around the clock, 7 out of 7, 365 days a year. From morning to evening, from the suburbs to the center, a unique and always fascinating city that transmits strong emotions to those who experience it