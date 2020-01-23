0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Photo book

The Sounds Of Dream

Muhammad HidayatIndonesiaRaws PublishingNo comment47 views
posted on
Photo Book, The Sounds Of Dream by Muhammad Hidayat
Info > Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 48 | Size: 17 x 21 cm | Volume Price: $50 | Publisher: Raws Publishing

In the dreams, they came like shadows, voices, songs, light and gasps, they were so close, even closer than the clothes I wore. I felt like I was back to the beginning where I was walking alone in the middle of a crowd and felt cold in the middle of the blazing heat. Those dreams were so real and so clear that it made me constantly think about them.

Submit News
Tags:IndonesiaRaws Publishing
Muhammad Hidayat
the authorMuhammad Hidayat
(1982), Muhammad Hidayat born in Manado North Sulawesi - Indonesia January 2, 1982. He currently works as a finance section staff at government office in Banda Aceh. Began to pursue photography seriously in December 2015. He is very focused on the Fine Art and Expressionism photography. Currently entrusted as curator in several community-based photographic Instagram. For Him photography is not just pressing the shutter button, but how to play with pouring out your feelings and imagination.
All posts byMuhammad Hidayat

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You

YOUR Website. The perfect place for your photographs.

Get a free trial period →