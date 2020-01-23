

Info > Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 48 | Size: 17 x 21 cm | Volume Price: $50 | Publisher: Photo Book , The Sounds Of Dream by Muhammad Hidayat> Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 48 | Size: 17 x 21 cm | Volume Price: $50 |Publisher: Raws Publishing

In the dreams, they came like shadows, voices, songs, light and gasps, they were so close, even closer than the clothes I wore. I felt like I was back to the beginning where I was walking alone in the middle of a crowd and felt cold in the middle of the blazing heat. Those dreams were so real and so clear that it made me constantly think about them.