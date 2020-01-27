It’s hard to see parents age, it’s even harder to see them get sick and become dependent on others. It’s hard not only for their children but also for them seeing they are no longer in the supporting role.
My father in his 90s suffered from a stroke last summer, causing paralysis on his right side. He’s been admitted for long-term care in Privamed hospital in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
He couldn’t speak, eat on his own, walk, he needed diapers. What was the most difficult for him, he was lucid and aware of all the sudden changes, he was aware of the fact he was no longer in control.
Oh Iva, your photo essay about your dad is staggering! It evoked the roller coaster of feelings connected to my own history with my parents, and the awareness that life is short and health, so precious. You are such a smart and loving daughter. Your dad is fortunate to have you by his side, challenging him, encouraging him and keeping him company. A blessing. Hope to see you one day soon. Take care,
Susie Wileman, one of your fans in Montreal
We’ve met today in Zbuzany and you told me about your father. Together with your photos It impressed me how you take care of him and how you love him. It seems you love all people you meet. Good luck in your rich life and best wishes to your father.