Khabarovsk: the Far East of Russia

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. Mariya Gnatyuk. A student of the Far Eastern State Medical University, a future doctor. She likes traveling, but her greatest passions now in her free time are photography and videography. Mariya already has some video projects created together with her friends in Khabarovsk.

At about 8.523km from Moscow and 30km from Chinese Manchuria, Khabarovsk is one of the main centers of the Russian Far East. Its proximity to China, Japan and the two Koreas makes this region one of the most interesting for business in the eastern part of Russia.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. The young players of the Amur Khabarovsk Hockey Team.

Along the shores of the majestic Amour River, the slow walk of people on the pier becomes a mosaic that alternates the faces of Russian citizens with the eastern features of the many Chinese who live, study and work in this huge suburb. The expansion of Khabarovsk-Novyj airport thus becomes the symbol of an increasingly open and multicultural city, where inside the refined brick buildings of the 19th century and the most recent agglomerations of skyscrapers young people begin to study Chinese and understand which path to take for their future.

Thus, while geography forces this union between Moscow and Beijing, the citizens of Khabarovsk continue to carry on their traditions: from ice hockey to music, from the ceramic arts to the excellence of telecommunications systems up to the most remote suburbs where there are those who seem to resist time and contamination.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. A priest inside the church on the Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island in front of China.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. A bar on the outskirts of Khabarovsk.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. Shakhnazar Fahraddin-Ogly Shakhnazarov. A Member of the Union of Russian Artists, his main art is ceramics since 1996. Works in the same Archeological Museum with Tamara. Shakhnazar is a Sculptor-Artist of the Experimental Archeology Department. He puts his all efforts to make clay pottery and ceramic art popular among people of all ages. Working in the museum he created a collection of ceramics called “The Pearl of the Near-Amur Region”. Trying to created a unique style of the Far Eastern ceramics, he studies the remains of the ancient ceramic objects, their forms and ornament.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. A waitress in a bar on the outskirts of Khabarovsk

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. Anatoly and Oleg Bogdanov. Family of hunters who live in the village of Sukpai Khabarovsk Kray.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. Some Russians facing the Amur River, despite the ban on bathing due to pollution, many people bathe in the river.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. Inside the Khabarovsk Engineering University. Some students try new antennas for communication systems.

Khabarovsk, Russia – July 2019. Nikon Rodyukov – conductor of the Far Eastern Symphony Orchestra. Concert on the Amur Embankment.