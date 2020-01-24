Broken Poems

Spain 2015

These photographs found me during the last years as I was questioning myself a lot what photography itself represents to me today, after all these years. It came out in the form of a Self published book in really few copies idea, a memory and life needs evidence, like a private family album about existence and perception in my last years. It leaves many questions still open.

Italy 2018

Find a good place close to the sea and look at pictures.

Memories.

Fragile thoughts and sensation disappear silently far from crowds and noise.

Open my eyes so I can see and be in love.

Black is the night.

Encounters, keys,

changes, escape.

So quiet that you could see through it.



Diary. No fear.

Milano 2019

Milano 2018

Venice 2017

Milano 2016

Milano 2017