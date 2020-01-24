0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Intimacy

Broken Poems

Gabriele Lopez
Gabriele Lopezblack and white photographyItalyNo comment67 views
posted on
© Gabriele Lopez
Broken Poems
by Gabriele Lopez
Italy
Spain 2015

These photographs found me during the last years as I was questioning myself a lot what photography itself represents to me today, after all these years. It came out in the form of a Self published book in really few copies idea, a memory and life needs evidence, like a private family album about existence and perception in my last years. It leaves many questions still open.

Italy 2018

Find a good place close to the sea and look at pictures.
Memories.
Fragile thoughts and sensation disappear silently far from crowds and noise.
Open my eyes so I can see and be in love.
Black is the night.
Encounters, keys,
changes, escape.
So quiet that you could see through it.

Diary. No fear.

Milano 2019
Milano 2018
Venice 2017
Milano 2016
Milano 2017
Milano 2018
Submit Your Photo Essay
Tags:black and white photographyItaly
Gabriele Lopez
the authorGabriele Lopez
Gabriele Lopez, class 1974.
I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that I forgot. With that simple camera I started to record what was around me.
Today not that much has changed in this sense.
The photography I love is a daily diary, fragments of pictures, that together mean the sense of my existence, my way of expressing, understand and live life itself, fixing what I want to live again. Print is of top importance in this process, taking those memories under the form of self-made 'zines and books is the most common conclusion for this camera work.
With some friend we founded the "DIY Nights" project, that cares about producing and distribute personal independent projects on paper that end up in many exhibitions whenever we have a chance, in a simple and direct way. Some of my personal works are represented by Millenium Images in London and I work with Mohole Academy in Milano.
All posts byGabriele Lopez

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You

YOUR Website. The perfect place for your photographs.

Get a free trial period →