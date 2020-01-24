These photographs found me during the last years as I was questioning myself a lot what photography itself represents to me today, after all these years. It came out in the form of a Self published book in really few copies idea, a memory and life needs evidence, like a private family album about existence and perception in my last years. It leaves many questions still open.
Find a good place close to the sea and look at pictures.
Memories.
Fragile thoughts and sensation disappear silently far from crowds and noise.
Open my eyes so I can see and be in love.
Black is the night.
Encounters, keys,
changes, escape.
So quiet that you could see through it.
Diary. No fear.