0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Documentary

Black Space

Koushik Dasblack and white photographydocumentary photographyIndiaNo comment249 views
posted on
© Koushik Das
Black Space
by Koushik Das
India

In our home I have a small private space. MY ROOM. As I am an introvert I hardly have a friend to share my stories of success and failure. It is in the privacy of my room, I feel most relaxed. This is where I give vent to my anger and frustration. The inert room occasionally breathes life starting a dialogue with me. The walls come alive whispering. Every little space of the room holds memory-memories that are integrated with my being. I grew up nurturing those memories. Pragmatism then gives way to emotion. My parents and relatives were lured by the greed for easy money to hand over the property to a developer. The promoter launches a project to build up a housing complex on our property. The day the deal was finalized, I wept silently. No one could realize what passed through my mind. It was just not the loss of a room, it was the loss of my being. That little room which was my world turned upside down.

Submit Your Photo Essay
Tags:black and white photographydocumentary photographyIndia
Koushik Das
the authorKoushik Das
A resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, Koushik Das (1999) is currently pursuing B.A (Hons.) in Journalism and Film Studies from T.H.K. Jain College( Calcutta University). His primary interest lies in photography. He has completed a certificate course on documentary photography from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belurmath in 2016 and also completed his diploma (2017-18) on photography( contemporary art) from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belurmath. He was also a part of the 2018 international exchange program under Counter Foto, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was also part of the 5 day National Geographic photo camp(2018) held in Kolkata where he was mentored by photographers such as Matthieu Paley.
All posts byKoushik Das

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You