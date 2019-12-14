Yamuna Ghat And The Migrated Birds

Delhi, India – 14 November

Every winter thousands of migrated birds come to India. Yamuna Ghat (Yamuna River) become attracting of tourist destination this time. Some kind hearted person come to the riverside to feed these migrated birds some come for holy bath.

Yamuna is the second largest tributary river of the Ganges originated from the Yamunotri. Bathing in Yamuna river sacred waters frees one from the torments of death.

In winter Yamuna Ghat birds attract many enthusiasts photographer to capture this view.

Water of this river is purely polluted, air pollution level of the city also reached the top recently. Where this migrated birds (seagulls) comes from far away place for foods. Those days not so far when these birds realise air pollution level and stop coming.

Delhi, India – 10 November

According to a leading national news channel birds like green head duck Mallar, Garganey, foraging, Common Coot, Northern Shovler, Common Pochard, Wishkered Tern, Piedavocet, White-tailed Lapwing, Oriental Darter and Citrine Wagtail stop coming here because of Delhi’s air and noise pollution.

Delhi, India – 14 November Delhi, India – 10 November Delhi, India – 14 November Delhi, India – 10 November

Delhi, India – 10 November

Delhi, India – 10 November

Delhi, India – 14 November

Delhi, India – 14 November