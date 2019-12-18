0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Economic inequalities

Via Condotti, Rome, Italy

Ruggero Passerieconomic inequalityItalystreet photographyNo comment
posted on
© rupa13
Via Condotti, Rome, Italy
by Ruggero Passeri
Italy
Via Condotti, Rome, Italy. March- April 2017

Via Condotti is one of the most famous streets in Rome. It descends, quite narrow, from Piazza di Spagna to Via del Corso, and is the temple of luxury. The shops of the most prestigious fashion brands are lined up on both sides of the street, with their windows where unreachable objects are offered to the eyes of passers-by for wishes not to be realized.

Via Condotti is a strange street, always in the shade. Sometimes black limousines or taxis arrive, and well-dressed people come down, slipping through the dark glass doors under the gaze of vigilantes in suits and ties: People who buy, and come out quick, almost invisible.

Via Condotti is not a happy road. It has the hard eyes of double-breasted men, the hair well done of ladies who can leave home late in the morning. Via Condotti is a dark street, there is no happiness there. Via Condotti has the cold and bitter taste of gold.

Submit Your Photo Essay
Tags:economic inequalityItalystreet photography
Ruggero Passeri
the authorRuggero Passeri
I was born in Rome in 1950. Self-taught photographer, I begun to use a camera when I was 13. I exhibited my photos for the first time in 1983, at the Roman gallery "Il Fotogramma". In 2008 my collection of portraits of artists and intellectuals was hosted by the MUSINF in Senigallia. In 2010 I received the "Targa Città di Senigallia" award. In 2011 my "Kaputmundi" was exhibited at the Italian Cultural Institute in Vienna, and later at the Dante Alighieri Society in Salzburg. In October 2013 the House of Literature in Rome exhibited my work "In cerca di Tommaso", 25 images based on "Una Vita Violenta", a novel by Pier Paolo Pasolini. My images have been published on "Il Manifesto", "Corriere della Sera", "Alias", "Fotografia Reflex", "Il Fotografo", and many on line sites.
All posts byRuggero Passeri

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more