Via Condotti, Rome, Italy. March- April 2017

Via Condotti is one of the most famous streets in Rome. It descends, quite narrow, from Piazza di Spagna to Via del Corso, and is the temple of luxury. The shops of the most prestigious fashion brands are lined up on both sides of the street, with their windows where unreachable objects are offered to the eyes of passers-by for wishes not to be realized.

Via Condotti is a strange street, always in the shade. Sometimes black limousines or taxis arrive, and well-dressed people come down, slipping through the dark glass doors under the gaze of vigilantes in suits and ties: People who buy, and come out quick, almost invisible.

Via Condotti is not a happy road. It has the hard eyes of double-breasted men, the hair well done of ladies who can leave home late in the morning. Via Condotti is a dark street, there is no happiness there. Via Condotti has the cold and bitter taste of gold.