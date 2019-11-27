The Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa is an institution of charity. It began accepting retired people in 1967, following the merger of the assets of Dimitrios Hatzizogides, Athanasios Chalkiopoulou, and Angeliki Lappa.
When I finally realized that my grandfather was for me the most important person in my life, it was too late. Although I knew that it was impossible, my need to feel his presence again led me to start visiting the Municipal Retirement Home, fooled, in a way, by the sense that perhaps I could meet him there.
During my first visits, the only thing I wanted was to observe. Eventually, I started getting connected with more and more people there. I started making new friends. My camera became from a cold device an instrument of connection with the old people, and the poem “Oblivion”, of the Greek poet Lorenzo Mavilis, allowed me to realize what kind of story I wanted to say. The poem refers to the Meadow of Asphodilus, as the place of resting souls of the heroes.
It took me almost two years to understand what was lying beneath my persisting interest in those people.
In a way, I became for them their grandson, and they became my grandparents, willing to show me their love and care, in the same way, my grandfather used to do.