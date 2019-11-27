Meadow of Asphodilus

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – May 2019. Pipis the canary.

The Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa is an institution of charity. It began accepting retired people in 1967, following the merger of the assets of Dimitrios Hatzizogides, Athanasios Chalkiopoulou, and Angeliki Lappa.

When I finally realized that my grandfather was for me the most important person in my life, it was too late. Although I knew that it was impossible, my need to feel his presence again led me to start visiting the Municipal Retirement Home, fooled, in a way, by the sense that perhaps I could meet him there.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – February 2018. Mr Dimitris and Mrs Katerina.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – May 2018. Mr Aristeidis.

During my first visits, the only thing I wanted was to observe. Eventually, I started getting connected with more and more people there. I started making new friends. My camera became from a cold device an instrument of connection with the old people, and the poem “Oblivion”, of the Greek poet Lorenzo Mavilis, allowed me to realize what kind of story I wanted to say. The poem refers to the Meadow of Asphodilus, as the place of resting souls of the heroes.

It took me almost two years to understand what was lying beneath my persisting interest in those people.

In a way, I became for them their grandson, and they became my grandparents, willing to show me their love and care, in the same way, my grandfather used to do.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – March 2019. Mr Lazaros at the main hall of the Municipal Retirement Home.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – August 2018. Mrs Victoria at her favorite couch.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – July 2018. Mrs Fani is looking her betrothal photograph.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – July 2018. Mrs Fani in her room.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – June 2019. Mr Christos in his room.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – January 2019. Mrs Georgia is looking or waiting someone.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – October 2019. Mr Nikos is looking theMunicipal Retirement Home of Larissa.

Municipal Retirement Home of Larissa, Greece – July 2019. Mr George at his room.