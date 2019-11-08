Iranians
by Paolo Bona
I had talked about Iran to many people and they had always told me that (even if they had never been to Iran!) they knew that Iranian people were amazing. Well, it’s true!
The first reason to visit Iran is its people.
The Iranians I met were full of respect, love, curiosity, culture, education, and pride.
I realized how ignorant I was about this beautiful country, so similar to mine, and I found myself at home.
I traveled with virgin eyes, and it’s been a human experience, as every trip should be, building bridges between countries, and not walls.