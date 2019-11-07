Grámosinn Glóir, Andrea Papi’s new fanzine out for Fugazine, offers a different view on Iceland



Publisher: Fugazine Photo Book , Grámosinn Glóir by Andrea Papi> Year of publication: 2019 | Pages: 40 + cover | Size: 21.8×30 cm | Volume Price: 12€ |Publisher: Fugazine

“Í morgun söng ég í huganum

og hægra megin var landslag

og vinstra megin var landslag” “This morning I sang in my mind

and to the right was a landscape

and on the left was a landing”

ICELAND: forget peatlands, northern lights and otherwordly landscapes.

In Grámosinn Glóir you won’t find the island commonly so vivid in the visual repertoire of your knowledge or imagination, but just clues for your guesses.

Grámosinn Glóir is a journey “within” the island and its souls: a human geography that defines itself in the balance between symbiosis and conflict, delicacy and asperity.