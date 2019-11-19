Photo exhibition Beauty and Glamour

Grotte del Boldini – Ferrara

Event date > from: 22/11/2019 to: 24/11/2019. Inauguration: Friday 22 November from 18.00 to 21.00. Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 open from 10.00 to 12.00 and from 16.00 to 20.00. FREE ENTRANCE.

Ph.: Andrea Giubelli – Model: Benedetta Lo Cascio

The exhibition want to show the different points of view of nine italian photographers for the male and female beauty and glamour. The exhibition “Beauty and Glamour” will be in the “Grotte del Boldini”, in the historical city center of Ferrara (Italy).

Ph.: Parsua Shafiei – Model: Mostafa Hosseini

Photographers: Andrea Giubelli, Parsua Shafiei, Paolo Zucchini, Alberto Parisini, Pier Luigi Tassinari, Federica Veronesi, Stefano Pesaro, Stefania Borro, Silvana Ballo.

These photographers will show “their” Beauty and Glamour with about 150 colors and black and white images, from the portrait to the artistic nude.