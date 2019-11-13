0
Rodger Bosch
black and white photography
South Africa
This work is exploring an idea of “Animalness”, a state of ‘animal being’. This is a world, for us as humans, redolent with alienation. Here are two almost opposite reflections of this state. One, the world of other animals in our human-dominated world. As modern western humans we have largely cut ourselves off from other animals, except as food or pets. The other side is our relationship with our own ‘animalness’, again an arena fraught with doubt and disjuncture. But in the latter’s case, this ‘animalness’ is often not far from our moments of profoundest joy, connection or wholeness.

There is something so uniquely human about this disjuncture between our ‘outer’ and ‘inner’ worlds, between intellect and instinct. But it is a connection we mostly struggle with. It doesn’t fit in with ‘civilized society’, but, oddly enough, it is more apparent in young children, who haven’t yet been taught to put up these walls or boundaries in their beings.

I have worked as an independent photographer for almost 30 years. One aspect of my work has been in documenting current affairs, through shooting news and features, with particular focus on South Africa's transition from Apartheid to Apartheid, and the Mandela era. Am still a stringer for AFP covering current affairs out of Cape Town. Running parallel to this is a pout-pourri of commercial, international NGO, and infrastructure photography. Video production is a growing component too. In recent times the challenge of evoking hard-to-reach emotions and feelings through photography has been a somewhat obsessive challenge, and that world is, for now, black-and-white. I live in Cape Town, a somewhat cruel beauty of a city, a muse and torment to me. My children and martial arts take up most of the rest of my time. Thanks for reading.
