the author Nahid Rezashateri

I studied at the School of Art and then Graphic Design at the University of Sharood in Iran. I did an internship at the Cultural Association Kadre Sefid and designed books for children. I worked in an Iranian newspaper and an advertising magazine as a Grafic Designer. Also in Iran, I was the director of an artistic collective of the Sharood Cultural Office that was involved in the design of short films and animations: from this experience the two animations "Tanham" and "Adamha va Kalaghka" were born. I participated in two group exhibitions with my works consisting of various techniques and materials such as fabric, painting, ceramics, graphics, etc. In Theran I specialized and worked in the field of theater and cinema make-up. In 2012 I moved to Italy and I studied Media Art at the Academy of Fine Arts. In 2018 I founded the collective SARAB with Gianluca Ceccarini which deals with photographic projects, visual anthropology, short films and media art works.