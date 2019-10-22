Evidence of the Invisible on New York City Streets
by Regan Good
This short photo-essay is a look at the many ways Brooklynites address and interact with the invisible, be it perceived demons, gods, a God—or the dead. As Herman Melville wrote: “Though in many of its aspects this visible world seems formed in love, the invisible spheres were formed in fright.” The invisible breaks through into our sphere constantly. Despite of our fear of the invisible, we call it forth, commemorate it, celebrate it, and at times, literally, feed it.