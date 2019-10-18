Aside from its modern day notoriety (thank you, Game of Thrones), Istria and the Dalmatia coast of Croatia has long been a battle ground for major European forces. Germany, England, France and particularly, Italy, have all played their part in its occupation, and it’s not hard to see why. Only since the conclusion of the second world war did the coveted land officially constitute Yugoslav territory, ultimately forming part of Croatia since the nations independence in 1991. Remnants of its conflicted past remain an ostensible influence along the Coast, largely in cuisine, lifestyle and faith.
This photo essay examines life along the Adriatic Sea, off the West coast of Croatia. Over a 4 week period, in a camper van, we travelled from the Northern city of Umag, near the border of Slovenia, to the deep south of Croatia. The selected images are presented in monochrome to amplify the nostalgia associated to the magical coastline but at the same time, intended to deliver a visually striking journey.
2 Comments
I’ve been following your work for some time, this one is pretty special. I love the photos of Dalmatia Coast.
Keep it up, Triv. What’s on the cards for your next photo essay?
Thanks, Javs! Hoping to release some work on Mexico and Morocco. Stay tuned.