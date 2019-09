Ultras Girls Ultras Libere

the author Giovanni Ambrosio

Born in 1978 in Naples and based in Paris. I like the feeling of being a stranger, I like to go beyond thresholds. I hold a master of French and Portuguese literature in Italy and a master of Cinema society and literature in France. In 2010 I started my career as a professional photographer and artist. My personal projects are works based on classic genres of art photography which I use to refer to in latin: effigies, spatium, argumenta, naturae mortae, abstracta. Photography is one of my favorite materials, it is cheap, very easy to work on and, given its electronic nature, it can always be fully reshaped. I also develop a body of works based on a kind of minimalist painting in which gesture, paint, paper are on the same level. Photography eventually steps in to gather all those elements into sedimented mixed media. On the other hand I work on photography, graphic design and communication assignments: I call them studio.