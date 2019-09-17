Roots: A Tale of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, April 2015. A Muslim worshipper approaches the Old Srinagar Mosque for afternoon prayers.

About the photographs

The photo essay portrays life in Srinagar, the largest and capital city of the Indian state, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The images are from a visit to J&K in 2015. They intend to showcase a world of bright colours, pristine natural wonder and rich diversity.

This submission is by no means a commentary on the current political state of affairs in the region. Rather a distant reflection on the paradoxical world of J&K. The unfathomable reality of how a land so pristine and a community so passionate, could be fraught with such misfortune.

After decades of unrest flowing from territorial disputes between India and Pakistan, the Indian government, last month, decided to absolve J&K of its special geographical status, essentially inducing the state into the greater Indian constitution, like the other 28 states of India. From a Kashmiri perspective, this hallmark decision sadly makes J&K devoid of any chance of future sovereignty; a status the state and its people have yearned for since the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Today, Srinagar is lifeless. For locals, communication with the outside world has all-but ceased and the once burgeoning, lively streets are now only patrolled by federal officials.

My travels through J&K provided a spectacular insight into the Kashmiri culture. While influences from neighbouring Pakistan and India are apparent, the notion of being governed by either nation is a futile conversation with Kashmiris. “We are Kashmiri. We will always be Kashmiri”, they’ll tell you. To that end, communities emit undeniable sentiments towards their roots by enthusiastically informing visitors of their culture, specifically highlighting its uniqueness relative to India and Pakistan, and candidly discuss hope for a better, peaceful, future.

Srinagar, April 2015. A Brahmin man wraps a holy string around him in the presence of a local Hindu priest.

Gulmarg, April 2015. On a cool, foggy morning, officials from the Indian National Army patrol corridors and roads amongst the Himalayas.

Srinagar, May 2015. At the Sri Chakreshwari Temple in Old Srinagar, an elderly lady looks towards the Kashmir Valley.

Srinagar, May 2015. Situated on a peak overlooking the Kashmir Valley is the Sharika Hindu Temple. Bells are commonly located at the entrance of Hindu worship sites across the world. By ringing the bell upon entry, devotees notify the deity/deities of their presence.







Srinagar, April 2015. As sunset falls over the iconic Dal Lake of Srinagar, a couple on the Shikara boat take a brief moment to absorb the best of Kashmir.

Srinagar, May 2015. Black Kites are seen in abundance all over the Indian sub-continent. While usually spotted in isolation, Srinagar seems to bring out the romantic side of all living beings.

Srinagar, May 2015. Friday nights in Srinagar can be spent in a multitude of ways. But it’s hard to ignore light jazz, a quiet bar and a glass of Old Monk. A few Kashmiri men see in the weekend with a placid night on the rocks.





